Blast at Egypt’s main Coptic cathedral kills 22, injures 35

Egypt’s MENA news agency says a bomb was lobbed inside a chapel that is adjacent to the outer wall of St. Mark’s Cathedral in central Cairo killing 22 people and wounding 35. St. Mark’s is Cairo’s main Coptic cathedral and is the seat of Egypt’s Orthodox Christian church. It is home to the office of its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II. It is too early to say if the Muslim Brotherhood was behind the act. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A bombing at Egypt’s main Coptic Christian cathedral killed 22 people and wounded another 35 on Sunday, according to Egyptian state television, in the second deadly attack to hit the Egyptian capital in two days.

Egypt’s official MENA news agency said an assailant lobbed a bomb into a chapel close to the outer wall of St Mark’s Cathedral, seat of Egypt’s Orthodox Christian church and home to the office of its spiritual leader, Pope Tawadros II.

Could it be Brotherhood?

On Friday, six policemen were killed in a bomb attack in Cairo claimed by a group suspected by authorities of links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attack, which bore the hallmarks of Islamic militants fighting the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

As Defence Minister, Mr. el-Sissi led the July 2013 ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an elected Islamist president who hails from the Brotherhood.

Islamic militants launched a wave of attacks on security forces and Christians in response, as the government waged a sweeping crackdown on Morsi’s supporters and other activists.