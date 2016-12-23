International

Berlin truck attack suspect shot dead in Milan: reports

Handout pictures of the suspect Anis Amri.  

Amri had been missing since the Monday attack that left 12 people dead.

The Tunisian, who is suspected to have carried out the deadly Berlin truck attack of December 19, was shot dead by police in Milan on Friday, Italian media reported, citing security sources.

Italy's interior minister Marco Minniti made an announcement at a press conference.

According to reports, the suspect, Anis Amri, was stopped in his car around 3 a.m. for a routine identity check. He pulled out a pistol and a shootout ensued in which he was shot dead.

Amri had been missing since the Monday attack, which left 12 people dead.

He had links to Italy, having arrived in the country from his native Tunisia in 2011.

Soon after his arrival, he was sentenced to a prison term for starting a fire in a refugee centre.

He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.

Earlier in the day, the Danish police had tweeted that a terror suspect may have been sighted in Aalborg, in northern Denmark.

 

