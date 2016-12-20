German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere speaks during a press conference on Tuesday in Berlin following a terrorist attack the killing of 12 people when a speeding lorry cut a bloody swathe through a Berlin Christmas market.

Conflicting reports emerge over the identity of the the suspect in the truck attack that killed 12 people at a busy Berlin Christmas market. While the Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the suspect came from Pakistan and had applied for asylum in Germany, police say the arrested man could not have been the actual perpetrator.

The arrested man, who has denied involvement, had entered Germany on Dec. 31 last year and arrived in Berlin in February, according to Mr. De Maiziere.

Meanwhile, Die Welt newspaper reported, German police believe the man from Pakistan was not the the actual perpetrator, citing senior security sources.

“We have the wrong man,” said a senior police chief. “And therefore a new situation. The true perpetrator is still armed, at large and can cause fresh damage,” the paper quoted the source as saying.

The arrest of an asylum-seeker came as a shock as Germany is one of the few European nations to open its borders for migrants from war-torn West Asia.

“I know that it would be particularly hard for us all to bear if it were confirmed that a person committed this act who asked for protection and asylum in Germany,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. “This would be particularly sickening for the many, many Germans who work to help refugees every day and for the many people who really need our help and are making an effort to integrate in our country.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel described herself as “shocked, shaken and deeply saddened” after what she said the government must assume was a “terrorist attack.” Mr. De Maiziere said that as far as officials know, the Islamic State group has not claimed responsibility.

Authorities arrested a man about 2 kilometres from the crash site on suspicion of having been at the wheel of the truck. Footage showed the suspect, his head covered in a white sheet, being pushed into a police car shortly after the attack. Berlin’s Tagesspiegel newspaper reported that the man was known to police for minor crimes.