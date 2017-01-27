Bangladesh poll body to be reconstituted

more-in

Bangladesh has started the process to reconstitute the Election Commission to organise an inclusive election in 2019. The previous general election, in 2014, was boycotted by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The reconstitution is likely to be done by next month as the tenure of the incumbent commissioners, including the Chief Election Commissioner, will expire by mid-February.

With a view of bringing a consensus on the issue, Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid on Wednesday formed a ‘search committee’ after holding a series of dialogue with political parties, including the ruling Awami League and the main opposition BNP.