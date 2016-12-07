Bangladesh court confirms death for Islamic group leader

Harkat-ul Jihad al Islami leader Mufti Abdul Hannan (left) is flanked by police officers as he appears in court in Dhaka on June 16, 2014. Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentences for Mufti Hannan and two of his associates found guilty in a 2004 grenade attack on a British envoy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld death sentences for the leader of a banned Islamic group and two of his associates found guilty in a 2004 grenade attack on a British envoy.

Defense lawyers representing Mufti Abdul Hannan, head of the group Harkatul Jihad, said they would appeal for a Supreme Court review of Wednesday’s ruling, though such reviews are rare.

Outfit banned in 2005

The trial court in 2008 sentenced two other associates of Hannan to life in prison in connection with the attack. The group was banned by the government in 2005.