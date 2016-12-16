Bangladesh celebrates 1971 liberation war victory

Mukti Jodhas of Bangladesh lay wreaths at the War Memorial during Victory Day celebrations at Fort William in Kolkata on Friday to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Bangladesh on Friday celebrated the 45th anniversary of its victory against Pakistan in the liberation war with India’s support.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placed wreaths at the National Memorial at suburban Savar in a pre-dawn ceremony with army bugles playing the last post while thousands followed them as the nation also bowed in gratitude to the 1971 martyrs and heroes.

Mr. Hamid later joined as the chief guest during a parade of armed forces and other state-owned organisations at a ceremony, also attended by the premier at the National Parade Square in the capital.

Streets, buildings illuminated

Streets and buildings at the capital and other major cities were illuminated overnight of buildings in Dhaka and other major cities marked the anniversary.

The premier on Thursday night hosted a reception in honour of 29 Indian and Russian war veterans, who fought for Bangladesh’s 1971 independence from Pakistan.

Retired lieutenant general G.S. Sihota led the Indian delegation at the function while Kozhurin Victor led the Russian veterans, who took part in sweeping mines at Chittagong Port after the country’s independence.

“Bangladesh will always remember your contributions,” Ms. Hasina told the reception.

From 25-3-71 to 16-12-71

The war in 1971 broke after the sudden crackdown at midnight past on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16. The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.