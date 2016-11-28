Balochistan court issues arrest warrant against Musharraf

more-in

The Balochistan High Court on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan President Gen. Pervez Musharraf in connection with the murder of former Baloch nationalist leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti in a military operation in 2006.

A divisional bench of the Balochistan High Court in Quetta passed the order during hearing of review petition challenging acquittal of the 73-year-old former President by an Anti-Terrorism Court in the case.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar heard a review petition filed by Nawabzada Jamil Bugti, the son of Akbar Bugti.

The counsel of Mr. Musharraf, Akhtar Shah pleaded to the court that although his client respects the court, he cannot appear before the court due to “security reasons.”

However, Bugti’s lawyer complained that despite repeated orders, the former President Pervez Musharraf has failed to appear before the court.

The court ordered that the administration should ensure adequate security to Mr. Musharraf while he appears in court.

Pakistan government had allowed Mr. Musharraf to go abroad in March this year for medical treatment.

Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti was killed in an operation in Balochistan’s rugged mountains of Taratani in Kohlu district on August 26, 2006.

Bugti had led an armed campaign to press for provincial autonomy and a greater share of profits from Balochistan’s natural resources.

The death of the Baloch chieftain had sparked angry protests in parts of the country.

Mr. Musharraf, who went into self-imposed exile in Dubai after being forced to resign as President facing impeachment following the 2008 elections, had returned to Pakistan in 2013 to contest elections, but was implicated in several cases. He also lost in the polls.

He was not allowed to leave the country until government allowed him in March 2016 to go abroad for treatment following orders by the Supreme Court.

Mr. Musharraf has been facing a slew of cases, including the high treason trial since 2013 and he was barred from leaving the country in 2014 by the government.

Mr. Musharraf seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, deposing the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.