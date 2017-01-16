Bahrain executes 3 Shias, draws condemnation

more-in

Bahrain on Sunday executed three Shia Muslim men convicted of killing three policemen in a 2014 bomb attack, the first such execution in over two decades, drawing condemnation from foreign officials.

Activists in Bahrain reacted with rage to the move, calling it a “black day” for the Gulf Arab kingdom and posting images of protesters clashing with police on social media.

The executions came less than a week after the country’s highest court confirmed the punishment against Abbas al-Samea (27), Sami Mushaima (42) and Ali al-Singace (21), found guilty of killing one Emirati and two Bahraini police officers.

Such executions are extremely rare in the small Gulf Arab island. The last similar case involving a Shia Bahraini occurred in 1996. — Reuters