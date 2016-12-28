Astronomer Vera Rubin passes away at 88

more-in

Vera Rubin, a pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter, has died. She was 88.

Allan Rubin, a professor of geosciences at Princeton University, said his mother died on Sunday night of natural causes.

Vera Rubin found that galaxies don’t quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force was at work, namely dark matter.

Rubin’s scientific achievements earned her numerous awards and honours, including a National Medal of Science presented by President Bill Clinton in 1993 “for her pioneering research programs in observational cosmology.” She also became the second female astronomer to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences. — AP