Another Goldman Sachs executive to join Trump team

In the heat of the presidential campaign, Donald Trump accused primary rival Ted Cruz of being controlled by Goldman Sachs because his wife, Heidi, previously worked for the Wall Street giant. He slammed Hillary Clinton for receiving speaking fees from the bank.

Now, Mr. Trump is putting Goldman executives at the helm of his administration’s economic team. He’s expected to name bank president Gary Cohn to an influential White House policy post, according to two people informed of the decision, and has already nominated former Goldman executive Steve Mnuchin to lead the Treasury Department. Steve Bannon, Mr. Trump’s incoming White House senior adviser, also worked at Goldman before becoming a conservative media executive.

To Democrats, the fact that Mr. Trump is now plucking advisers from Wall Street smacks of hypocrisy.

“Everyone who voted for Trump, who thought he’d defend working people, pay attention to the reality of what he’s doing, not just his rhetoric,” said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The concentration of power among so many players who once worked at Goldman is sure to feed suspicions of a government at the service of Wall Street.

Also, Mr. Trump plunged his quest for Secretary of State back into the spotlight on Friday by confirming that one frontrunner, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, will not join his Cabinet. Mr. Giuliani had recently come under media scrutiny over business dealings that could pose conflicts of interest.

Further, Mr. Trump denied on Saturday denied that he will work on the new series of reality television show ‘Celebrity Apprentice’, dismissing a report by CNN as “ridiculous” and “fake news“. — AP, AFP