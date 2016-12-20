Ankara warns school over ‘Christian content’

more-in

The administrators of a prestigious Istanbul high school have warned teachers over Christian and Christmas-related content in German language classes, the school said on Monday, setting the stage for another diplomatic row between Ankara and Berlin.

Relations between Germany and Turkey, a candidate to join the European Union (EU), have been strained following a failed coup in July.

The Istanbul Lisesi, a state-run high school that offers a curriculum in both German and Turkish, said in a statement that administrators had met the head of the German department over concerns that teachers were devoting too much time teaching about Christmas and Christianity.

“When we received information that German teachers were teaching increasingly more texts on Christmas and Christianity in a manner that is outside the curriculum ... our administration arranged a meeting with the German department and requested information,” the school said.

German media had widely reported that the school had banned its annual Christmas concert and some German politicians urged the government to summon the Turkish Ambassador to complain.

However, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said Berlin was hopeful the issue would be resolved after talks. — Reuters