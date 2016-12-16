Aleppo evacuation under way after ceasefire

more-in

An operation to evacuate thousands of civilians and fighters from the last rebel bastion in Aleppo was under way on Thursday, part of a ceasefire deal that would end years of fighting for the city and mark a major victory for Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the evacuation of around 200 wounded people had started. Russia, a major ally of Assad, said 5,000 Syrian rebels and family members were being brought out of eastern Aleppo.

Ceasefire deal

The convoy of 10 ambulances and at least 17 green buses with nearly 1,000 aboard drove from the Ramousah district next to the rebel-held area of Aleppo, which was besieged for months by Syrian government forces, a Reuters reporter on the scene said.

Syrian state television said those leaving were opposition fighters. Rebel officials have said that civilians who wish to leave will also be able to do so as part of the ceasefire and evacuation deal. Footage of the buses appeared to show that most of those inside were young men.

Women ululated in celebration as the buses passed through a government-held area, and some waved the Syrian flag. Earlier, ambulances trying to evacuate people came under fire from fighters loyal to the Syrian government, who injured three people, a rescue service spokesman said.

“Thousands of people are in need of evacuation, but the first and most urgent thing is wounded, sick and children,including orphans,” said Jan Egeland, the UN humanitarian adviser for Syria.

Columns of black smoke could be seen rising from the rebel-held area, where residents hoping to depart were burning personal belongings they do not want to leave for government forces to loot. “Outside every building you see a small fire, papers, women’s clothes,” one resident told Reuters.

Russian drones

Russian soldiers were preparing to lead rebels out of Aleppo, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said. Syria had guaranteed the safety of rebels and their families, who would be taken towards Idlib, a city in northwestern Syria which is outside government control.

Russia would use drones to monitor rebels and their families being transported in buses and ambulances along a humanitarian corridor, the ministry said.

The evacuation agreement would include the safe passage of wounded from the Shia villages of Foua and Kefraya near Idlib that are besieged by rebels, according to a military media unit run by Hezbollah, a group allied to Mr. Assad. A convoy set off to evacuate the villages on Thursday, Syrian state media said. On Wednesday, rebels attributed the hold up of the ceasefire and evacuation of the insurgent area of Aleppo to demands by Iranian-backed militias that the wounded in Foua and Kefraya should be taken to government areas.

The evacuation plan was the culmination of two weeks of rapid advances by the Syrian Army and its allies that drove insurgents back into an ever-smaller pocket of the city. — Reuters