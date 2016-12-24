Aleppo’s Christians reunite amid ruins

Remnants of heritage: A partly-destroyed church in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria. | Photo Credit: OMAR SANADIKI

more-in

Inside Aleppo’s crumbling Saint Elias Cathedral, Nehme Badawi and his brother Bashir rummage through the snow-covered rubble for wood and scrap metal to make a crude Nativity scene for Christmas.

The roof of the famed church in Aleppo’s Old City had collapsed years ago under a salvo of rocket fire, and bright white flakes floated down and rested on the destruction inside.

“We’re using whatever debris we can find to symbolise the triumph of life over death,” says 53-year-old Nehme, as he gathered broken tree branches to decorate the scene.

Christmas preparations

After more than four years of fierce fighting, the guns have fallen silent in Syria’s second city just a few days before Christmas.

The Army announced on Thursday that it had fully recaptured Aleppo, putting an end to the violence that transformed the city from a hub of culture and history into a worldwide symbol of destruction. Aleppo’s small Catholic minority has wasted no time in trying to bring life back to the ruins of Saint Elias, preparing the church for its first Christmas mass in five years.

Along with his brother and a group of boy scouts, Bashir is surrounded by overturned church pews, pieces of corrugated metal and scraps of wood strewn across the floor.

The church’s snow-covered front yard stands as a testament to some of the worst violence of Syria’s war.

Nearby buildings are blackened by fires and the cathedral’s own entrance, flanked by two massive clock towers, bore the markings of rocket fire.

When rebels first overran Aleppo’s east in mid-2012, the famed old quarter became one of the city’s most notorious front lines.

Fighting destroyed the 11th-century minaret of Aleppo’s famed Ummayad mosque and heavily damaged its citadel.

It also forced most of Aleppo’s Christians, which made up 10 per cent of the pre-war population, to flee.

There are only about 100,000 Christians left in Aleppo out of the 250,000 before the war, according to demography expert Fabrice Balanche. Almost all of them stayed in the government-held part of the city.

Young boy scouts carefully set up figures for the nativity scene — the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph the carpenter are positioned next to a cow and a lamb, facing the wise men and a shepherd. The red, green, and gold decorations appeared particularly bright amid the dull tones of destruction. — AFP