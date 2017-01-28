After Trump’s immigration order, Google recalls 100 travelling staff

In his e-mail message to his employees after U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration order, an upset Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pichai suggested that at least 187 employees hailed from countries included in the ban and the move was a “barrier to great talent.” In a placating tone, he stated: “Our first order of business is to help Googlers who are affected.” | Photo Credit: AP

Google’s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai on Saturday criticised President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order against people from seven Muslim-majority countries —Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia — saying it will create “barriers” to bringing great talent to the U.S., as the Internet search giant ordered its travelling staff to return to America.

Mr. Pichai, in an e-mail to staff, has said the U.S. ban on foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries will hit at least 187 Google employees.

“We’re upset about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the U.S.,” the Wall Street Journal quoted Mr. Pichai as saying in the e-mail. “It is painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” he said.

Google has recalled around 100 of its affected staff from overseas, the BBC reported.

In his message to employees, Mr. Pichai (44), who grew up in India, suggested that at least 187 employees hailed from countries included in the ban.

Helping affected Googlers

“Our first order of business is to help Googlers who are affected,” Mr. Pichai said. “If you’re abroad and need help, please reach out to our global security team.”

“We wouldn’t wish this fear and uncertainty on anyone—and especially not our fellow Googlers,” he wrote. “In times of uncertainty, our values remain the best guide.”

Immigrants make up much of the workforce in Silicon Valley, including many executive roles, and the tech industry has long advocated for more open immigration laws in the U.S., saying they need more skilled foreigners to fill technical jobs.

Impact on U.S. tech firms

The new restrictions will have a major impact on American technology companies that hire skilled staff from all over the world on special H1B visas, mostly used by Indian IT firms.

“There have already been reports of green card holders, who are allowed to work in the U.S., being prevented from getting on flights. However, green cards are not specifically mentioned in the executive order,” the Wall Street Journal said.

Microsoft has also warned its shareholders that curbs on immigration could have a material impact on its business.

Zuckerberg raps order

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also criticised Trump’s decision to severely limit immigrants and refugees from certain Muslim-majority countries, saying America “is a nation of immigrants and should be proud of it.”

“Like many of you, I’m concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” Mr. Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.