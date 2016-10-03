Saudi Arabia said on Monday that a U.S. law allowing citizens to sue the kingdom over the Sept. 11 2001 attacks represented a threat to international relations and urged Congress to act to prevent any dangerous consequences from the new legislation.

The Cabinet, at its weekly meeting in the capital Riyadh, also said that the law represented a violation of a leading principle preventing lawsuits against governments. “[The Cabinet] expressed hope that wisdom will prevail and that the U.S. Congress would take the necessary steps to avoid the bad and dangerous consequences that may result from the JASTA legislation,” it added.