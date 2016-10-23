Cameroon’s President announced on Saturday that more than 70 people had been killed and another 600 injured when a passenger train crashed on Friday.

The packed Camrail train had been travelling from the capital Yaounde to the port city of Douala. It was derailed at around 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) near the station in the town of Eseka, 120 km west of the capital, causing carriages to overturn.

Witnesses said rail workers had added additional carriages to accommodate extra passengers before its departure, though it is not clear if that decision contributed to the accident.