7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Chile

more-in

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometers). The area is relatively sparsely populated.

Chile’s naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.