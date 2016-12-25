International

7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Chile

Chile’s naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 shook southern Chile on Sunday, prompting officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas to guard against a possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the quake’s magnitude at 7.7 and said it struck at 11:22 a.m. local time near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Quello and at a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometers). The area is relatively sparsely populated.

Chile’s naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

