‘6,700 Rohingya killed in one month in Myanmar’

Roshida Begum (22), sleeps on December 1, 2017 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. She fled to Bangladesh shortly after the August 25th attack from Tula Toli village in Myanmar. One day the military came to her village and threw petrol bombs and set houses on fire. They randomly shot anyone they say. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the international NGO best-known for its medical support in strife-torn areas, has estimated that at least 6,700 Rohingya Muslims were killed in Myanmar between August 25 and September 24 after violence broke out in Rakhine.

Based on surveys in refugee camps in Bangladesh, the MSF said in a report that gunshots were the leading cause of deaths. Many were burnt inside their homes and others beaten to death.

Among the dead were 730 children below the age of five years, according to the MSF report.

‘Security crackdown’

The latest crisis in Rakhine broke out in August after Rohingya militants attacked a security post. The Myanmar army launched a “security crackdown” which led to the deaths and displacement of Rohingya Muslims. Since then, more than 626,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar to the neighbouring Bangladesh.

“We met and spoke with survivors of violence in Myanmar, who are now sheltering in overcrowded and unsanitary camps in Bangladesh. What we uncovered was staggering, both in terms of the numbers of people who reported a family member died as a result of violence, and the horrific ways in which they said they were killed or severely injured. The peak in deaths coincides with the launch of the latest ‘clearance operations’ by Myanmar security forces in the last week of August,” said Dr. Sidney Wong, MSF Medical Director.