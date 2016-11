No doubt debates are high-stakes events but there’s a reason why they are given so much importance in the US Presidential elections process.

“Its going to be Brexit, plus, plus, plus,” President Elect Donald Trump - or “Mr Brexit” as he had once referred to himself, declared just days befo

6.5 magnitude quake hits China’s Xinjiang region: USGS

AFP Beijing November 25, 2016 21:05 IST

This map from the earthquakes page of the U.S. Geological Survey locates the epicentre of the quake that hit China's Xinjiang region on Friday.

AFP Beijing November 25, 2016 21:05 IST

more-in

It struck southern Xinjiang, near the Tajik border and about 170 km west of the Chinese city of Kashgar.

A powerful 6.5 magnitude quake rocked far western China on Friday night, USGS reported. It struck southern Xinjiang, a vast region bordering central Asia, at a relatively shallow depth of 12 km, USGS added. The quake hit near the Tajik border and approximately 170 km west of the Chinese city of Kashgar.

More In International

Related Articles