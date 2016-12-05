International

6.0-magnitude undersea quake hits eastern Indonesia

Indonesia’s disaster agency said officials were checking to see if the quake had any impact. Photo: USGS  

However, no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Indonesia on Monday, U.S. seismologists said. However, no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The undersea quake hit about 190 kilometres (120 miles) northeast of Maumere, a holiday destination in Flores, at 09:13 am (0113 GMT), at a depth of 522 kilometres, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

Indonesia’s disaster agency said officials were checking to see if the quake had any impact.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where tectonic plates collide.

