5 women airport staff, driver killed in Afghan shooting

Five women airport workers and a driver were killed when gunmen fired bullets on their vehicle in Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Saturday, sources said.

“The firing occurred at around 5.30 a.m. in Kandhar city. They were travelling to office,” Xinhua news agency quoted a government official as saying.

Probe launched

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

No group or individual have claimed responsibility fo the attack. However, the official blamed Taliban militants for the attack.

The Taliban outfit had banned education for girls and confined women in house during its six-year reign which collapsed in late 2001.

Spurt in violence

Violence has been rising in the country since the drawdown of foreign military forces over the past two years as the Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by anti-government fighters.