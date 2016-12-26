30 drown in Uganda as boat capsizes in Lake Albert

more-in

At least 30 Ugandan members of a village football team and their fans drowned on Sunday when their boat capsized on Lake Albert during a party, police said on Monday.

"The water was calm but the problem came in when the merrymaking team and fans tilted on one side of the boat... It capsized killing about 30 people," police commander John Rutagira told AFP.

"We can say 15 people have been rescued by the police working with local fishermen," he added.