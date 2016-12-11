30 dead as tanker rams into vehicles in Kenya

A man looks at the wreckage of a passenger minibus following an accident, near Naivasha, Kenya on Sunday.

A runaway tanker carrying volatile gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on a major road in Kenya, killing at least 33 people and injuring 10, officials said on early Sunday.

The tanker lost control while going downhill on the road from the capital, Nairobi, to Naivasha on Saturday, said Mwachi Pius Masai, the deputy director and communications officer for the National Disaster Management Unit.

“This is a serious chemical incident,” Mr. Masai said. “Police and other rescuers are still on the scene ... clearing debris.”

Eleven vehicles were burned and continued to smoulder. The ground around the crash site was scorched. Residents stood around looking dazed, with some taking photos or selfies with their phones.

“The lorry was in high speed and lost control after hitting speed bumps an ended up ramming into oncoming cars,” said witness Peter Kimani.