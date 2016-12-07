International

3 Indians accused of hacking into bank account

Three Indian men have been accused of stealing one million dirhams by hacking into a Dubai businessman’s mobile banking application after obtaining a duplicate SIM card using forged papers.

The Indian trio, who have not been named, allegedly visited an outlet and claimed that one of them had lost a SIM card in May.

Upon being asked to fill in the required details on the form to obtain a duplicate SIM, according to records, the trio provided the businessman’s details and his phone number, the Gulf News reported.

Then they used the duplicate SIM to hack into the businessman’s bank account through the mobile banking application and transferred one million dirhams from his account to another account.

The court will hand down a ruling in the case on December 29. — PTI

