23 killed in Mosul blast

more-in

The Islamic State claimed three suicide car bombs that killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, according to a military statement.

The attacks targeted Kokjali, a suburb that the authorities said they had retaken from the jihadists almost two months ago.

A military spokesman said the car bombs went off in a market. The U.S.-backed assault on Mosul, the jihadists’ last major stronghold in Iraq, was launched by a 1,00,000-strong alliance of local forces on October 17. It has become the biggest military operation in Iraq since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.

Islamic State militants retreating from the military offensive have repeatedly shelled areas after they are retaken by the army, killing or wounding scores of residents fleeing in the opposite direction. Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by mortar fire this week during aid distribution in Mosul. —Reuters