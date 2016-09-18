Justifies provocative remarks by falsely claiming once again that she wants to take away the gun rights of Americans.

Donald Trump once again raised the spectre of violence against Hillary Clinton, suggesting on Friday that the Secret Service agents who guard her voluntarily disarm to “see what happens to her” without their protection.

“I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons,” Mr. Trump said at a rally in Miami, to loud applause. “I think they should disarm. Immediately.” He went on: “Let’s see what happens to her. Take their guns away, OK. It’ll be very dangerous.”

In justifying his remarks, Mr. Trump falsely claimed that Ms. Clinton wants to “destroy your Second Amendment,” apparently a reference to her gun control policies.

Presidential nominees are protected at all times by heavily armed teams of Secret Service agents.

Mr. Trump’s comments were a provocative echo of widely condemned remarks he made in early August at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. There, he suggested that gun rights supporters should rise up against Ms. Clinton if she were elected to stop her from appointing judges who might favour stricter gun regulation.

On Friday night, Robby Mook, her campaign manager, said after Mr. Trump’s rally in Miami that he had shown “a pattern of inciting people to violence.”

“Whether this is done to provoke protesters at a rally or casually or even as a joke, it is an unacceptable quality in anyone seeking the job of Commander-in-Chief,” Mr. Mook said in a statement. “This kind of talk should be out of bounds for a presidential candidate.” — New York Times News Service