U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, singer Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony wave at the crowd during the “Go Out to Vote” concert at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre in Miami on Saturady.

The actor-singer's support concert capped a day of campaigning in Florida for the Democrat nominee after her lead over Donald Trump narrowed.

Hillary Clinton took to the stage with Jennifer Lopez in Miami late Saturday when the music superstar performed a free concert in the rain to encourage early voting in the battleground state of Florida.

The 47-year-old actor, singer and dancer whose toned physique appeared to defy gravity, powered through some of her greatest hits, including Let’s Get Loud and On the Floor before an exuberant crowd who cheered and danced as rain drenched the outdoor amphitheatre.

Ms. Clinton arrived for the last segment of the gig, after Ms. Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, had already performed. She enveloped Ms. Lopez in a bear hug, before thanking the former couple for their support.

The concert capped a day of campaigning in Florida for the Democrat nominee after America’s top cop, FBI Director James Comey renewed his probe of her emails and her lead over Donald Trump narrowed.

Ms. Clinton lashed out at her Republican rival, accusing him of stoking fear, disgracing American democracy and insulting “one group of Americans after another”, 10 days before the November 8, 2016 ballot.

Mr. Trump fired up his raucous supporters on Saturday with a vow that “justice can at last be delivered” with regard to Ms. Clinton’s emails — despite the FBI not putting any timeline on the new inquiry.

“Are we going to let Donald Trump get away with that? You’re right. We’re not,” she said. “No matter what they throw at us, we don’t back down. Not now. Not ever,” the Democrat said.

“We just heard Jennifer perform Let’s Get Loud, well I say let’s get loud at the voting booth,” the former Secretary of State said.

“Don’t wait another day to vote and let’s get loud by knocking on doors, making calls, take out your phones,” she said.

“Because if we turn out, we win!” she said to more cheers.

Although the rain came down heavily, the crowd seemed pretty pumped up as Ms. Lopez closed out with On the Floor and ticker tape paper dropped from the sky at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.

On Saturday, the latest poll of polls by tracker site RealClearPolitics put Ms. Clinton 3.9 percentage points ahead of Mr. Trump nationwide, down from a lead of 7.1 points just 10 days previously.