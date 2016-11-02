Though well within the margin of error, Mr. Trump's 46-45 per cent lead is the first time he has polled ahead of Ms. Clinton since May.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has edged ahead of Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by a point for the first time since May, an ABC News/Washington Post tracking poll out Tuesday has found.

The poll also registered a seven point decline for Ms. Clinton in the share of likely voters who are strongly enthusiastic about her, a possible reflection of the renewed controversy over her use of a private server while secretary of state, pollster Gary Langer said.

Mr. Trump's 46-45 per cent lead in the four-way race for the White House, while well within the margin of error, is the first time he has polled ahead of Ms. Clinton in the survey since May.

The new poll was taken between October 27, 2016 and October 30, 2016 a period that includes FBI director James Comey’s October 28, 2016 announcement that his agents had found a new trove of email that may be pertinent to an earlier probe into Ms. Clinton’s handling of classified information.

The results flip 46-45 in the Democrat's favour when combining the last seven days, Mr. Langer said.

“Either way the results are exceedingly close,” he said.