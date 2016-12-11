20 injured in explosions near Istanbul soccer stadium

more-in

Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Solu says about 20 people have been wounded after two explosions were heard Saturday night near a major soccer stadium in Istanbul.

Witnesses said police were deployed and had cordoned off the area as smoke rose from the newly built Besiktas Stadium.

They said gunfire could be heard in what appeared to have been an armed attack on police.

The private NTV channel said the target of the attack was a bus for riot police.