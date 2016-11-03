Initial probe reveals the driver of one of the trains ignored the signal and rammed into a stationary train.

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured on Thursday after a passenger train crashed into a stationary train in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi, in the country’s second major rail collision in as many months.

The accident occurred in Gaddafi Town in Landhi area here at 7:18 am when Zakaria Express collided with the stationary Fareed Express at Juma Goth Train station. Two bogies of Fareed Express and one bogie of Zakaria Express were completely destroyed in the collision.

TV footage showed mangled and overturned carriages, and local media reported rescuers were working to free people trapped in the wreckage.

Fareed Express was coming to Karachi from Lahore, while Zakaria Express had set off from Multan.

Signal ignored

According to initial investigation, the driver of Zakaria Express ignored the signal, Geo News reported.

At least 19 people were killed in the accident, Railway Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique said.

As many as 50 injured have been brought to Jinnah Hospital, said Dr. Seemi Jamali, Head of Emergency Department at the hospital.

“Many among the injured have head injuries and some are in critical condition,” she added.

The crash resulted in traffic jam, and ambulances carrying the injured got stuck on the roads.

All trains from Karachi have been suspended till rescue work is completed.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in accident.

Probe ordered, compensation announced

Mr. Sharif ordered immediate inquiry into the accident and directed authorities to provide medical facilities to the injured.

Mr. Rafique announced Rs 10,00,000 as compensation for the dead and Rs. 5,00,000 for the injured.

In September, six persons were killed and over 150 others injured when a Karachi-bound passenger train rammed into a stationary freight train near Multan in Punjab province in a pre-dawn accident.