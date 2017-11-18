19 held after clashes in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Muslim women, members of the Thawheed Jamaath, at a protest march in Colombo in this file picture. Photo: AP

Following violent clashes between Sinhalese and Muslims living near Galle, Sri Lanka’s Special Task Force was deployed to the southern coastal town Friday night, the government said.

According to locals, a road accident involving Sinhalese and Muslim persons led to the clash, after certain groups in both communities reportedly confronted each other over it.

Additional police battalions, the Special Task Force and the anti-riot squad brought the situation under control, said Law and Order Minister Sagala Ratnayaka in a statement issued on Saturday. He warned of “stern action” against those attempting to resort to racist propaganda, “irrespective of their positions and political affiliations”.

Police have arrested 19 people in connection with the violence, in which six people were injured. They were admitted to a hospital in Galle, located about 115 km south of Colombo.

‘Situation stabilised’

Hilmy Ahmed, vice-president of the Muslim Council of Sri Lanka, an umbrella body of Muslim civil society organisations, said: “We were worried that the clashes might lead to another ‘Aluthgama’, but thankfully the situation stabilised,” he said, referring to the anti-Muslim riots in 2014 in Aluthgama town, some 60 km away.

“Muslim youth must take part of the blame for escalating the violence on Friday,” he said.

Over the past few years Sri Lanka has witnessed a growing incidence of hate speech by hardline Buddhist groups targeting the minority Muslims, who make up nearly 10% of the island’s population.

In June, the Muslim Council reported over 20 anti-Muslim attacks across the country.

While no major incidents have been reported in the last few months, social media attacks and intimidation of Muslims continued to spread fear in the community, Mr. Ahmed said.