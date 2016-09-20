Street clashes between security forces and demonstrators opposed to President Joseph Kabila left at least 17 dead in Congo’s capital Monday in a dramatic sign of mounting tensions after officials sought to delay the upcoming election until next year.

Protesters threw stones and set tires and vehicles ablaze, according to witnesses. Interior Minister Evariste Boshab confirmed that three police officers were among the dead, including one who was burned alive.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende called the demonstrations a pre-meditated criminal act.

For months, observers have questioned whether Congo could hold the presidential vote as scheduled on Nov. 27. The country’s electoral commission had indicated that the voter list would not be formalized before July 2017. — AP