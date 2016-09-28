Bombings targeting shopping areas in Shia districts of the Iraqi capital on Tuesday killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50, security and medical officials said. The Islamic State (IS) claimed an attack in the Baghdad Jadida neighbourhood in the east of the city, saying it was carried out by a man wearing an explosive vest. Officials said at least eight people were killed and at least 29 wounded in Baghdad Jadida, although some said the area was hit by a roadside bomb as well as a suicide bomber. Another suicide bomber targeted the Bayaa area in south Baghdad, killing at least nine people and wounding at least 26, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for that attack.