‘Unsure of Taiwan stance under Trump’

Any wavering on the U.S.’s ‘One-China’ policy could undermine the progress made in bilateral relations in recent decades, the Obama administration said on Monday.

Amid reports that President-elect Donald Trump’s telephone conversation with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen last week was part of a deliberate strategy to recalibrate U.S.’s relationship with China under the incoming administration, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said: “…the Chinese government in Beijing places an enormous priority on this situation and it’s a sensitive matter [’One-China policy’]. And some of the progress that we have made in our relationship with China could be undermined by this issue flaring up.”

Mr. Earnest pointed out that this policy has been in place for almost four decades, under Republican and Democratic administrations, but he was unsure of whether Mr. Trump would continue with it. Chinese officials have been in touch with the White House following Mr. Trump’s call with the Taiwanese leader and the Obama administration told them that there was no change in the U.S. policy.

Asked whether the administration expressed confidence to the Chinese interlocutors that the policy would continue, Mr. Earnest said: “Well, it’s the President-elect and his team who can speak to what sort of policy they intend to pursue after January 20th.” Mr. Earnest said senior officials of the administration have also been in touch with other allies in Asia, but refused to divulge details.

“The Chinese government and senior officials in the Chinese government are sophisticated enough to understand the complexities of the U.S. political system and they understand that President Obama’s ability to set our policy towards this region of the world expires on January 20, and someone else will take over,” Mr. Earnest said.

Responding to reports that the Taiwan call was a strategic move by the President-elect, Mr. Earnest said: “It is unclear exactly what the strategic effort is, what the aim of the strategic effort is, and it’s unclear exactly what potential benefit could be experienced by the United States, China or Taiwan.” He said he would leave that to the transition team to explain.

The Obama administration is of the view that the existing policy has served well the interests of the U.S. “both in terms of advancing our relationship with China, but also in terms of the interests of the people of Taiwan, who happen to be the ninth-largest trading partner of the United States... So there are significant economic consequences here as well,” Mr. Earnest said.

Though Vice-President-elect Mike Pence sought to clarify that Mr. Trump’s conversation with the Taiwanese leader was only a courtesy of accepting a congratulatory call, it remains the most significant foreign policy signal yet from the President-elect.

Mr. Trump subsequently taunted China on Twitter and received support from far-Right Republicans. “I would much rather have Donald Trump talking to President Tsai than to Cuba’s Raul Castro or Iran’s Hasan Rouhani,” Senator Ted Cruz tweeted on Saturday.

But this may not help Taiwan, Mr. Earnest said. “The response from the Chinese government in the aftermath of this call has primarily been to ratchet up the rhetoric against Taiwan.

“And it’s unclear to me how that kind of consequence benefits the people of Taiwan or benefits the ninth-largest trading partner of the U.S. So these are significant issues and worthy of careful consideration.”