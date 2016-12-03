‘Trump knows who are the true friends in South Asia’

more-in

Donald Trump knows who are America’s true friends in South Asia, said Shalabh ‘Shalli’ Kumar, an Indian American donor to the President-elect.

Mr. Trump “loves the Hindu and Indian people, and particularly admires Prime Minister Modi. I know that India wants peace with Pakistan, and believe that many of the people of Pakistan seek peace with their neighbours and would like to stamp out radical Islamic terror,” said Mr. Kumar, who is a member of the Transition Finance and Inauguration teams, referring to the telephone conversation the President-elect had on Wednesday with Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In the call, Mr. Trump reportedly said Pakistan was an “amazing” country and its citizens were “one of the most intelligent people”.

“The Pakistani government has released a readout of the President-elect’s call with PM Sharif. I believe that President-elect Trump would make supportive and kind statements about the Pakistani people and PM Sharif. President-elect Trump extends a hand in peace and friendship to all countries and all people who will deal fairly with the U.S. and who seek a more peaceful and prosperous world,” he said.

‘Complicated relationship’

Meanwhile, the White House on Thursday hoped that Mr. Trump would take advice from State Department experts, “when he conducts the business of the United States overseas”.

White House spokesperson Josh Earnest described the U.S. relationship with Pakistan as “one that’s quite complicated”.

“The relations between our two countries, particularly over the last eight years, have not been smooth... Every President, regardless of which party they’re in, benefits enormously from the expertise… at the State Department. Hopefully he'll take it.”