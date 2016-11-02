Najib Shah, chairman of the Central Board of Excise and Customs, announces the seizure of 23.5 tonnes of Mandrax tablets, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: V. Sudershan

The mastermind of the syndicate that manufactured a major ingredient of the party drug has been arrested.

In possibly biggest ever seizure of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized 23.5 tonnes of the banned Mandrax tablets from Udaipur.

On October 28, a team of Revenue Intelligence officers raided the premises of M/s Marudhar Drinks in Udaipur on the basis of specific information. During the search, the officials detected a hidden room full of cartons of Mandrax tablets. It is estimated that it contained about 2 crore tablets.

Addressing a press conference, Central Board of Excise and Customs chairman Najib Shah said the tablets are estimated to be worth over Rs. 3,000 crore at the current international market prices and primarily meant for exports to Mozambique and South Africa.

“The drug, a depressant, overdose of which can lead to coma and death, is used as a recreational drug in Africa and Asia,” Mr. Shah said.

The mastermind of the syndicate that manufactured acetic anhydride, a major ingredient of Mandrax, and imported or locally procured other raw materials, was arrested. Follow-up operations to nab others involved with the drug syndicate were on, Mr. Shah said.