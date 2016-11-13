The weekly limit of Rs. 20,000 for withdrawal from bank accounts has been increased to Rs. 24,000.

Five days after the government scrapped Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes, the Finance Ministry reviewed the position regarding availability and distribution of all denomination of bank notes.

It has appended its earlier order and to allow banks to increase the exchange limit over the counter from the existing Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 4,500.

The Finance Ministry has done away with Rs. 10,000 per day limit for cash withdrawal. In addition to this, the weekly withdrawal limit has been increased to Rs. 24,000.

The cash Withdrawal limit at ATMs have also been increased to Rs. 2,500 per day.

The last date for submission of the annual life certificate for the government pensioners which is to be submitted in November every year has been extended up to January 15, 2017.

A press release from Finance Ministry also said, from November 10 to 13, about Rs. 3 lakh crore of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 currency notes have been deposited in the banking system and about Rs. 50,000 crores has been dispensed to customers. Within three-four days, the banking system has handled about 21 crore transactions.