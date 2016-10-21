News

PANAJI, October 21, 2016
Updated: October 21, 2016 04:24 IST

Explore Goa on a balloon

Tourists take a fun ride in Goa. — Photo: Special Arrangement
Tourists take a fun ride in Goa. — Photo: Special Arrangement

Tourists can get a bird’s eye view of the southern part of the State

Goa Tourism has relaunched the operations of hot air ballooning, yet another adventure activity for the tourist season this year.

The activity was launched for the first time last year by State-owned Goa Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.(GTDC).

This year, two hot air balloons will be put into operation giving tourists a view of Goa’s picturesque landscape.

The service is presently being offered at Assolda in south Goa with the take-off point at the Assolda village panchayat ground. A ride for an hour costs Rs 9,900 per person.

“We are very happy to re-start operations of hot air ballooning services. The State received an overwhelming response last year from domestic and international travellers. We are confident about attracting high-end tourists this season to experience the thrill of touring the State in a hot air balloon in addition to many more new tourism adventure services,” said MLA and chairman of GTDC Nilesh Cabral.

The hot air ballooning safaris are designed by Camping Retreats Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based agency that offers balloon safaris in India and abroad. The entire system meets all the required safety standard and certifications, a spokesperson said. Online bookings are offered on the Goa Tourism site.



