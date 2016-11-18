News

November 18, 2016
Updated: November 18, 2016 23:48 IST

EC allows use of indelible ink with conditions

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
A bank official applies indelible ink on the finger of a customer queued up for exchanging old currency notes at the Punjab National Bank in Chennai on Wednesday.
PTI
A bank official applies indelible ink on the finger of a customer queued up for exchanging old currency notes at the Punjab National Bank in Chennai on Wednesday.
TOPICS

macro economics

currency values

The Central government had asked for the use of indelible ink for exchange of old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

The Election Commission has asked the Central government to continue its use of indelible ink at banks, but in keeping with the EC’s directions.

The Central government had asked for the use of indelible ink for exchange of old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

"It is informed that by-elections in some parliamentary and Assembly constituencies are currently in progress, polls for which is scheduled to be taken on November 19," said the EC letter.

As per the provisions of the Conduct of Elections Rules, the left forefinger of electors is required to be marked with indelible ink at the polling stations before the elector is allowed to vote.

The Commission also shared with the government a handbook on use of indelible ink during elections.

RELATED NEWS

Banks to use indelible ink to prevent multiple withdrawalsNovember 15, 2016

Mysuru makes its markNovember 15, 2016

30,000 vials of indelible ink supplied from Mysuru to RBI November 17, 2016

More In: National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Resources

 Bill Gates on Transforming India

 PM’s statement to media at the start of Winter Session of Parliament

Cyrus Mistry responds to allegations of increased expenses at Tata Sons during his chairmanship

The Political Economy of Demonetising High Value Notes

Demonetisation: RBI statement on withdrawal of legal tender of Rs. 500 and Rs.1000

More Resources »

Modi wants railways to focus on speed and capacity

Britain plans £369 mn refit for Buckingham Palace

HC orders winding up of Kingfisher Airlines

Special session of Kerala Assembly on Nov 22

Demonetisation continues to stall Parliament

Creation, trading of bitcoins not authorised: Meghwal

TDP MP offers kidney to Sushma

The cool factor

Farmers stage protests across Kolar for land rights

Make-up for beginners


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rail employees via video conferencing in New Delhi on Friday.

Modi wants railways to focus on speed and capacity

Prime Minister says he "showed courage" to scrap the Rail Budget as he "remained free from the love for political gains". »