The PM announced that these 2 currencies will be invalid from November 9. Share your experiences in dealing without these 2 currencies.

Notes of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 ceased to be legal tender from midnight on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this in a surprise address to the nation on Tuesday night. He said the decision was taken to root out the menace of black money and corruption.

To know more about what it means, here's a primer on that.