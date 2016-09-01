SLIDESHOW
Day in pictures
Sep 1, 2016
Images from India and around the world
Latest slideshows in this section
More slideshows in these sections
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
The strike on September 2: What will happen?
Ready to stand trial for RSS remark: Rahul
Kerry had a great time despite rain, traffic: official
Minimum wage hiked to Rs. 350, but unions firm on Friday strike
15 crore workers will be on strike: unions
IIT a no go, but ‘unschooled’ 17–year–old makes it to MIT
‘India’s silence on Maldives is troubling’
Brazilian Senate impeaches Rousseff
7 killed as heavy rain lashes Hyderabad
Odisha ratifies GST bill
ResourcesMore Resources »
Latest in this section