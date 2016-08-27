SLIDESHOW

Day in pictures


Aug 27, 2016

Images from India and around the world



More slideshows in these sections

Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Resources

Maternity Benefits Bill, 2016

Modi's address on the 70th Independence Day

The Enforcement of Security Interest and Recovery of Debts Law, 2016

President’s address on the eve of 70th Independence Day

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016

More Resources »

Dhoni heaps praise on Rahul

Draft Bill should be clear about euthanasia: experts

Local fish in high ranges facing threat

A home of their own

Sweating over robots ahead of Olympiad

Up in arms against a code

Zoo hopeful of bagging ‘stars’

Collector seeks report on lake encroachment

Pawan Kalyan stresses ‘special category status’ for A.P.

Eco-friendly Ganeshas the in thing


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in News

UK TV channel shuts down for an hour, asks viewers to exercise

One of Britain’s leading broadcasters has blacked out its programmes for an hour in hopes of spurring viewers to get some exercise. ITV ... »