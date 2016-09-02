Shuler, 12, a student at Cornell University, with his parents Andy and Harrey, on campus in Ithaca, New York.

Jeremy Shuler was homeschooled by his parents, who are aerospace engineers.

When he was 2, Jeremy Shuler was reading books in English and Korean. At 6, he was studying calculus. Now, at an age when most kids are attending middle school, the exuberant 12-year-old is a freshman at Cornell University, the youngest the Ivy League school has on record.

“It’s risky to extrapolate, but if you look at his trajectory and he stays on course, one day he’ll solve some problem we haven’t even conceived of,” said Cornell Engineering Dean Lance Collins. Jeremy is the home-schooled child of two aerospace engineers who were living in Grand Prairie, Texas, when he applied to Cornell.

While Jeremy’s elite-level SAT and Advanced Placement test scores in math and science at age 10 showed he was intellectually ready for college, Mr. Collins said what sealed the deal was his parents’ willingness to move to Ithaca. Jeremy’s father, Andy Shuler, transferred from Lockheed Martin in Texas to the university in upstate New York.

“I wanted to make sure he had a nice, safe environment in terms of growing up,” Mr. Collins said.

With his bowl-cut hair, cherubic face and frequent happy laughter, Jeremy is clearly still a child despite his advanced intelligence. He swung in his chair while his parents recounted his early years during an interview at the engineering school where his grandfather is a professor, his father got his doctorate and Jeremy is now an undergrad.

Began reading at two



“From the beginning, he was physically advanced, very strong,” said Harrey Shuler, who has a doctorate in aerospace engineering but put her career on hold to home-school Jeremy. He fixated on letters and numbers at 3 months old, knew the alphabet at 15 months, and was reading books on his own at 21 months in English and Korean, his mother’s native language.

When he was 5, he read The Lord of the Rings and Journey Through Genius: The Great Theorems of Mathematics on his own. Enrolling him in kindergarten was pointless.

“At the playground he was freaked out by other kids running around screaming. But when we took him to Math Circle and math camp, he was very social. He needed someone with similar interests,” his mother said.

Jeremy nodded vehemently at that, saying his closest friends are from the math discussion groups.

“One of my Math Circle friends actually wrote Minecraft for Dummies,” he said, adding that the computer game is one of his favourite pastimes along with reading science fiction.