The Gujarat High Court on Thursday upheld the conviction of 17 persons and acquitted 14, who were previously convicted by a trial court, in the post-Godhra Sardarpura massacre case. Thirty-three persons of a minority community, comprising more than 20 women and children, were burnt to death by a rioting mob on March 1, 2002.

The Sardarpura massacre case was one of the nine cases probed by the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team headed by the former CBI Director R.K. Raghavan.

In 2011, a special trial court convicted 31 persons for the brutal massacre and awarded life imprisonment to them. The convicts had challenged the trial court verdict before the High Court in 2012.

A Division Bench of the High Court consisting Justices Harsha Devani and Biren Vaishnav gave the benefit of the doubt to 11 accused while the court did not find any evidence against three, thus acquitting 14 out of total 31 convicts.

Earlier, the trial court too had acquitted 42 persons, giving the benefit of the doubt to 31 while the remaining 11 were exonerated for lack of evidence against them.

The brutal massacre had taken place in Sardarpura village in Mehsana district in north Gujarat.

In this case also, the trial court had rejected the prosecution theory of conspiracy against the accused and had termed the massacre “spontaneous reaction of Godhara train burning incident in which 59 persons were charred to death” by a violent mob near the Godhra railway station.