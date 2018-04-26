Collegium asked to reconsider elevating Justice Joseph, 13 children killed in U.P., and other top stories of the day

more-in

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the presidential warrant appointing senior woman lawyer Indu Malhotra as an apex court judge and termed the plea of advocates“unimaginable,” “unthinkable,” “unconscionable” and “never heard before.”

The Kathua rape and murder case trial will be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir at the “slightest possibility” of lack of a fair trial, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra assured the victim’s family on Thursday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday decided to convert the 2021 Champions Trophy, scheduled in India, into a World T20 event, finally scrapping the eight-team ODI tournament, the context and relevance of which has been questioned repeatedly.

Thirteen children were killed and several others critically injured on Thursday after a school van carrying them was rammed by a train at an unmanned crossing at Behpurva in Kushinagar, 325 km from State capital Lucknow.

The Central government on Thursday asked the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider its recommendation of elevating Justice K M Joseph to the court, sources said.

The Aadhaar numbers of over 89 lakh persons enrolled in the MGNREGA scheme in Andhra Pradesh have been made available in the public domain by the State government.

The numbers were, however, masked hours after Hyderabad-based Internet security researcher Kodali Srinivas flagged the leak over email on Thursday morning.

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into a illegal gutkha business in Tamil Nadu that allegedly involves ministers and incumbent Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran.

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to star alongside Rajinikanth in Karthik Subbaraj's next film. The untitled movie that will be produced by Sun Pictures is touted to be an action-drama flick. Rumour has it that Vijay Sethupathi might play the role of the villain in the film. This is Sethupathi's first outing with the Superstar.

After the success of OnePlus 5T, the Chinese smartphone player on Wednesday announced that its next flagship, OnePlus 6, will be launched in India on May 17. The new smartphone will be launched in Mumbai and the “OnePlus Community” will be the first to try out the device at the experience zone at the launch venue, the company said in a statement. The device will be available for pre-bookings for “Amazon Prime Members” from May 21.