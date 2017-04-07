Vocational teachers want fewer papers for valuation

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary School Vocational Teachers Federation is demanding that the number of class XII board examination answer scripts to be valuated a day should be reduced as done for the general stream. They are also demanding better remuneration for the paper valuation.

On Thursday, about 300 vocational teachers boycotted the valuation work of class XII board examination answer scripts at two centres at Arcot and Ambur to put forward their demands. However, they later withdrew the protest after officials assured them that they will take forward their demands to the State government.

S.N. Janardhanan, State organiser of the federation, said computer and agriculture teachers boycotted the valuation at Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Arcot and Mazharul Uloom HSS, Ambur and staged a protest.

They were demanding reduction in the number of papers to be valuated in the vocational stream as done for the major subjects in the general stream. The Directorate of Government Examinations had reduced the number of papers to be valuated from 24 to 20 per day for the general stream. But this was not done for the vocational stream.

For computer science paper, the teachers demanded that the number of papers to be valuated should be decreased from 40 to 30 per day.

In addition, the teachers were also demanding increase in remuneration per paper. For all subjects, they demanded that the remuneration should be increased from ₹7.50 to ₹10 per paper. For computer science papers, they wanted the remuneration to be increased from ₹3.75 to ₹6.