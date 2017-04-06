Throwing light on career path

Good response: G.V. Selvam, vice president of VIT University, addressing students who participated in The Hindu Edge Career Counselling 2017 in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

From providing help to crack the much-debated National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to dealing with engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu from the word go, The Hindu Edge Career Counselling 2017 had it all.

Speakers at the seventh edition of the Career Counselling programme — organised by The Hindu Edge in association with The Hindu-Tamil at VIT University on Thursday — provided a peek into various opportunities in higher education.

Lesser-known disciplines

One of the speakers, Ramesh Prabha, chairman of Galaxy Institute of Management shed light not only on the most popular engineering courses but also provided a glimpse into lesser-known disciplines.

“All branches have equal opportunities, and each one has its potential,” he told students. When it comes to selecting a college or branch, he asked students to give importance to selecting a college.

Mr. Prabha touched upon many aspects of the Tamil Nadu engineering admissions starting from application procedures to process of counselling. “Do homework before going to counselling. List down at least three choices of college/branch,” he said.

For course selection, he asked students to make a list of what they would like to do, and then shortlist what they can do.

Among the most popular engineering courses are Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Civil Engineering and Information Technology.

These courses were followed by Aeronautical, Automobile, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, Architecture, Mechatronics, Bio technology and Bio medical Engineering, Mr. Prabha said.

However, there were more than 30 other courses too, he said, adding that they were agriculture, apparel technology, geo informatics, leather technology, industrial engineering, material science and engineering, plastic technology, robotics and automation.

Elaborating on NEET, J. Sathish Kumar, co-founder and executive director of MasterJEE IIT Academy, pointed out that it was not tough to crack. “There is a lot of confusion about NEET. NEET score is must for admission to MBBS and BDS. Though it is conducted at the national level, it is a State-level competition among your peer group,” he told students.

He added that NEET brought more opportunity to get admissions. With the question paper based on Class XI and XII syllabus, he said there were 45 questions each from physics, chemistry, botany and zoology.

He advised students to have good study material, practice previous year’s All India Pre-Medical Test question papers and practice mock NEET test papers.

At the inaugural session, G.V. Selvam, vice president of VIT University said there was no need for pressure when students were in Class X and Class XII and urged them to study on a daily basis. Anand A. Samuel, Vice Chancellor of VIT, was present.

A psychometric test sponsored by Bodhi was organised. At a written quiz competition, Debeekshana of Class XII, John’s Matric Higher Secondary School, won the first prize of desktop.

VIT University is the presenting sponsor, while MasterJEE is the co-sponsor. Hotel Sai Suprabaatham is the food partner.