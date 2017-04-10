Readers’ Circles planned

more-in

The Makkal Sinthanai Peravai is planning to start Readers’ Circles in all the 60 Wards of the corporation.

The peravai has been promoting reading habit among people, particularly the younger generation, through books exhibitions in Erode for the last 12 years, and literary activities in colleges.

Citizens in more than 10 Wards have already evinced interest to start the Readers’ Circles that would help build patronage for the public libraries, conduct monthly meetings with laureates to discuss books, and function as a social-leveller with an apolitical approach, said T. Stalin Gunasekaran, president of the peravai.

By creating awareness on current affairs, and free exchange of views the general perspectives of citizens could be widened, he said adding that Readers’ Circles will serve as a platform.

The peravai has envisaged a minimum of 20 members and a maximum of 50 for starting a Readers’ Circle.

If there were more members, additional units will be created in each Ward.

Mr. stalin asked those interested in promoting reading habit to become a part of the movement to create by contacting the peravai headquarters at A-47, Sampath Nagar, Erode-638011.

Phone: 8883124443 / 0424-2269186.

For more details log on to www.makkalsinthanaiperavai.org.