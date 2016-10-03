Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Deputy Director of the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research (CYTER) at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute has been awarded the C-IAYT recognition (IAYT Certified Yoga Therapist) by the International Association of Yoga Therapists, US.

According to the MGMCRI, Dr. Bhavnani is the first Indian to receive this honour.

The yogacharya was felicitated by K.R. Sethuraman, Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Dean Prof N Ananthakrishnan and Registrar Prof AR Srinivasan on the honour.