White Town, a vehicle-free zone

In anticipation of a surge in tourist arrivals to the city for New Year celebrations, the Puducherry traffic police have declared White Town as a vehicle-free zone starting from 2 p.m. on December 31 to 7.30 a.m. on January 1.

Addressing a press conference, Veera Balakrishnan, Superintendent of Police, Traffic (North-East), Puducherry, on Saturday said that traffic restrictions have been placed in order to allow public to celebrate New Year eve without any obstacles.

“No vehicles will be allowed inside the White Town. Parking spaces have been arranged outside the White Town. People have to park their vehicles in the designated spaces and walk towards the White Town,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishnan added that for the vehicles coming from the south side, parking space has been allotted at the old and new port grounds and two-wheelers can be parked at Petit Seminaire Higher Secondary School.

People coming from ECR and the north side can park their vehicles at the Bharathidasan Government College for Women and space has been allotted at the old distillery near the beach road for two-wheeler parking.

He added that the Beach Road would be pedestrianised road from 2 p.m. on December 31 till 7.30 a.m on January 1.

“Arrangements would be made to allow ambulances and vehicles to the Government General Hospital. Special passes have been provided to those attending the mass at the Dumas church on the eve of the New Year,” he said.